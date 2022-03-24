Aviation and travel-related stocks up after Singapore announces easing of COVID-19 border measures

SINGAPORE: Aviation and travel-related shares in Singapore rose on Thursday (Mar 24) following news that the country will reopen its borders to all fully vaccinated travellers from Apr 1.

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) was last seen at S$5.37 as of 3.07pm, up 3.7 per cent or S$0.19, while its maintenance arm SIA Engineering gained 3.6 per cent or S$0.08 to S$2.31.

Ground handler SATS jumped 5 per cent, or S$0.20, to S$4.17.

Meanwhile, hospitality group Genting Singapore rose 3.8 per cent, or S$0.30, to S$0.82.

Singapore announced several key changes to its COVID-19 measures on Thursday, including larger group sizes and making mask-wearing optional in outdoor settings from Mar 29, as part of what Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described as taking a “decisive step forward” towards living with COVID-19.

Testing and quarantine rules for travellers will also be drastically streamlined – a move that will help reconnect Singapore with the world and reclaim the country’s position as a business and aviation hub, Mr Lee said.

Under the new vaccinated travel framework – where countries and regions will be classified into either the general travel or the restricted category – all fully vaccinated travellers, as well as children aged 12 and below, will be able to enter Singapore with just a pre-departure COVID-19 test from 11.59pm on Mar 31.