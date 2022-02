JAKARTA : Nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia produced 65,388 tonnes of nickel matte in 2021, down from 72,237 tonnes produced in 2020, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

In the October-December quarter, its nickel matte production was 17,015 tonnes, up 3.5per cent on an annual basis.

