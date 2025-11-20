Logo
Valeo "respects" Renault's discussions with a Chinese supplier for its rare earths free motor - Valeo executive
The logo of Valeo is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

20 Nov 2025 08:13PM
-Valeo "respects" Renault's decision to launch a discussion with a Chinese supplier for its next generation rare earths free motor, Xavier Dupont, the head of its power division said during a presentation to investors.

Renault said in late 2023 it was working with Valeo on a new, more powerful and more compact EV motor without rare earths but is now looking instead for a cheaper Chinese supplier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Source: Reuters
