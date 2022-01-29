Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Valereum buys Gibraltar Stock Exchange to create crypto hub
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Valereum buys Gibraltar Stock Exchange to create crypto hub

Valereum buys Gibraltar Stock Exchange to create crypto hub

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Jan 2022 01:57AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 02:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Blockchain company Valereum said on Friday it would buy 90per cent of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) to create the world's first bourse where shares and cryptoassets can be traded.

Valereum, listed on London's Aquis Exchange, said it will need approval from Gibraltar regulators to allow listed instruments on the GSX access to a regulated pool of crypto capital.

It gave no price for the transaction.

"The GSX will be the world's first exchange to create a seamless and fully regulated bridge that links the fiat and crypto markets," Valereum said in a statement.

"This will give listed instruments on the GSX access to a regulated pool of crypto capital that is not available anywhere else, and it will give crypto currency holders the ability to have a direct, verifiable holding in fiat securities."

Valereum announced last November it had signed an option to acquire up to 80per cent of GSX, subject to approval from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Friday's announcement increases the holding to 90per cent.

Valereum acquired Gibraltar fund and trusts services group Juno in December to underpin the bridge between crypto and fiat currencies.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us