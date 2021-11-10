Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Valneva shares soar after winning European Union COVID-19 vaccine deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Valneva shares soar after winning European Union COVID-19 vaccine deal

Valneva shares soar after winning European Union COVID-19 vaccine deal
The logo of Valneva is pictured at the company's headquarters in Saint-Herblain, near Nantes, France, Sep 13, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe)
10 Nov 2021 08:41PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 08:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: French vaccines company Valneva saw it shares jump more than 20 per cent after it won approval from the European Commission for a deal under which it would supply up to 60 million doses of VLA2001, its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, over two years.

"The Valneva vaccine adds another option to our broad portfolio, once it is proven to be safe and effective by the European Medicines Agency," European Union (EU) health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said. "The message remains the same: Trust the science, and vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate."

Valneva is hoping its candidate, which uses more traditional technology than the mRNA vaccines, could be a more reassuring option for Europeans still reluctant to be immunised.

It said last month that it demonstrated efficacy "at least as good, if not better" than AstraZeneca's shot in a late-stage trial comparing the two, with significantly fewer adverse side effects.

The European Commission said the contract with Valneva provides the possibility for EU member states to purchase nearly 27 million doses in 2022.

Member states can then make a further order of up to 33 million additional vaccines in 2023.

The deal includes the possibility to adapt the vaccine to new variant strains.

"We are grateful to the European Commission for its support and are eager to help address the ongoing pandemic," Valneva chief executive Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement.

In September, Britain scrapped a contract for around 100 million doses of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine over concerns the vaccine might not receive approval.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us