Vance, Bessent questioned tech giants on AI security before Anthropic's Mythos release, CNBC reports

April 10 : U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent questioned leading tech CEOs about AI model security and how to respond to cyber attacks a week before Anthropic released its new Mythos model, CNBC reported on Friday.

Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and the heads of Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike were on the call, according to the report.

Anthropic declined to comment, while Alphabet, OpenAI, Microsoft, Palo Alto and CrowdStrike did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Earlier this week, Anthropic launched a powerful AI model but held off on releasing it widely over concerns that it could expose hidden cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Only a group of around 40 tech heavyweights, including Microsoft and Google, would have access to Anthropic's "Claude Mythos" model.

The startup had said it had been in ongoing discussions with the U.S. government about the model's capabilities.