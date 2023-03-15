Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vanguard closes Shanghai unit, exits joint venture with Ant -Caixin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vanguard closes Shanghai unit, exits joint venture with Ant -Caixin

15 Mar 2023 11:13PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2023 11:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Vanguard Group Inc plans to close its Shanghai-based wholly owned investment management unit and exit from an investment advisory joint venture with Ant Group, news website Caixin reported on Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The group did not respond directly to requests for comment on the report, but an emailed statement from Vanguard Investment Management said the two Shanghai-based businesses are operating normally.

Pennsylvania-based Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, had dropped a plan in 2021 to obtain a mutual funds licence in China, citing a "crowded" market.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.