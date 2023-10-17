Logo
Business

Vanguard sells stake in joint venture with Ant: Bloomberg News
Business

Vanguard sells stake in joint venture with Ant: Bloomberg News

Vanguard sells stake in joint venture with Ant: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

17 Oct 2023 11:30PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2023 11:44PM)
US asset management giant Vanguard Group has sold its 49 per cent stake in a joint venture with Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday (Oct 17), citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes months after a Reuters report said Vanguard was mulling a retreat from China, the second largest economy in the world, after a six-year presence in the country.

The planned exit contrasts with expansions in China by US rivals BlackRock and Fidelity in recent years. An increase in geopolitical tensions recently, however, has prompted some investing giants to split off their China arms.

Vanguard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Ant did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Source: Reuters

