Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in India -CNBC TV18
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in India -CNBC TV18

Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in India -CNBC TV18

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

14 Sep 2022 03:59PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 04:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : Vedanta Ltd will look at creating a hub to manufacture Apple's iPhones and TV equipment, along with possibly diving into the electric vehicle sector, Chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview with CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.

Vedanta on Tuesday announced a $19.5 billion investment with Taiwan's Foxconn to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat.

The company will create a hub in the western Indian state of Maharashtra to manufacture iPhones and other television equipment, Agarwal said in the interview, adding that this would be "kind of forward integration for the Gujarat JV plant".

The oil-to-metals conglomerate could also look at the electric vehicle (EV) sector, Agarwal added.

Rolling out EVs is central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's carbon reduction agenda. By 2030, India wants electric models to account for 30 per cent of total car sales.

Vedanta shares rose as much as 8 per cent to their highest since June 10.

Apple and Vedanta did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.