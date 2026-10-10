Venezuela president authorizes SpaceX's Starlink to operate in the country

CARACAS, Oct 9 : Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez has authorized Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, to operate in the Latin American country.

The authorization is part of an agreement with the US firm, the Venezuelan government said in a statement on Friday.

The company's satellite-internet unit has continued to expand its global subscriber base, aided by launches of additional satellites and a growing range of consumer, enterprise, aviation, maritime and government services.