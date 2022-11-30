Logo
Business

Venezuela to sign new contracts to boost oil output at joint ventures
Business

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's economy vice president Tareck El Aissami uses a protective mask at Simon Bolivar International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Caracas, Venezuela March 28, 2020. Picture taken March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

30 Nov 2022 12:33AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 12:56AM)
:Venezuela plans to soon sign new contracts to boost oil output at joint ventures between state firm PDVSA and private energy companies, the country's oil minister Tareck El Aissami said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Saturday authorized California-based Chevron Corp to expand operations at its Venezuela joint ventures, which is expected to help the country reanimate crude production and exports following almost four years of harsh U.S. oil trading sanctions.

El Aissami made the announcement on Twitter following a meeting with U.S. Chevron's top executive in Venezuela, Javier La Rosa.

Chevron is a minority partner in four oil joint ventures in Venezuela with PDVSA, which have produced this year between 60,000 and 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude. The new license authorizes the U.S. company to export its projects' oil to the United States.

Source: Reuters

