Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Will Smith, Paris Hilton venture capital firms invest in blockchain network Boba
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Will Smith, Paris Hilton venture capital firms invest in blockchain network Boba

Will Smith, Paris Hilton venture capital firms invest in blockchain network Boba
FILE PHOTO: Will Smith appears on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.
Will Smith, Paris Hilton venture capital firms invest in blockchain network Boba
FILE PHOTO: Paris Hilton poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
06 Apr 2022 12:06AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 12:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ethereum blockchain scaling platform Boba Network raised $45 million in its series A round, with participation from investors including Will Smith-led Dreamers VC, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum's M13 and cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, the company said on Tuesday.

The funding round gives Boba a valuation of $1.5 billion, with former football quarterback Joe Montana and crypto funds Hypersphere and Infinite Capital also making investments.

Boba allows users to develop decentralized apps on the ethereum blockchain with more features and at lower fees, and also transfer non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across ethereum's different layers.

The company plans to use the funds to expand Web3 offerings and invest in projects built on its ecosystem, founder Alan Chiu said.

Ethereum's "gas" fees, or the price of executing transactions, has risen steeply over the past few years as the blockchain became more popular, giving rise to platforms designed to reduce expenses and speed up transactions.

Venture capital firms have plowed money into blockchain technology startups with SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and Bain Capital Ventures among those who have launched crypto-focused funds or invested in blockchain tech companies since the start of 2022.

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us