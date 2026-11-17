Venture firm Flagship bets £100 million to build AI-driven drug companies in Britain

LONDON, Nov 16 : Flagship Pioneering is opening its first lab for creating companies outside the United States, putting £100 million ($131.94 million) behind a new UK-based effort to fund and build AI-driven biotech companies, the venture firm said on Monday.

The move is a first for a firm that has created more than 130 companies, including Moderna, and operated only from the United States for more than 25 years.

Flagship's move comes after three years of groundwork in Britain. The company opened its London office in 2023 near the Francis Crick Institute in King’s Cross and its local team has since built partnerships with academia, government and regulatory groups.

"We concluded that this might well be the right next step in our evolution," Noubar Afeyan, founder and CEO of the venture firm, told Reuters in an interview. The Flagship Origination lab will be anchored at the firm's London office.

Afeyan said that the firm will not buy into existing companies, and instead plans to "cast a wide net" for partnerships with universities, corporations and funders.

It hopes its £100 million will attract £500 million or more from partners. Flagship expects to recruit about 50 scientist-entrepreneurs and operators in Britain initially.

AI will run through every stage of the lab’s work, from invention to clinical trials, said Afeyan, who is also the chairman of Moderna.

Afeyan said the country's main draw is the National Health Service and the patient data it has gathered, which lets researchers begin with real-world evidence to find disease targets before developing drugs.

Flagship companies are already testing that approach, including drug developer Generate Biomedicines , which completed an early-stage trial of an AI-designed drug for asthma in Manchester.

Afeyan cautioned that the use of AI in the field is still early.

"We're in an age where I think AI's most fundamental contribution in the first instance will be to shed a light on actually what's happening mechanistically in diseases," he said.

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