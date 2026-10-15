Venture Global inks deals with GE Vernova, Baker Hughes for power expansion

Oct 15 : Venture Global said on Thursday it had signed deals with GE Vernova and Baker Hughes to support up to 16 new power generation units, advancing plans to develop off-grid power capacity that could support AI data centers and its LNG operations.

The rapid growth of data centers has fueled interest in behind-the-meter power projects as developers seek to secure dedicated electricity supplies without adding strain to already constrained public power grids.

Here are more details:

• The agreements cover up to 16 power-island units of 720 megawatts each, alongside associated transformer equipment

• Venture said the units could support up to 10 gigawatts of compute capacity by the end of 2034, subject to customer commitments and market demand

• The company expects to place its first order for a power island by the end of 2026

• The gas-fired, combined-cycle units would operate behind-the-meter, without drawing on public power grids or water utilities, the company said

• Any third-party data center development would be separate from and complementary to its LNG operations and would not affect existing LNG sales commitments, Venture said

• The company plans to file its first permit applications this week. Additional equipment orders will depend on future commercial and operational requirements

• This new capacity would expand on the company's 4.5 GW of gas-fired generation that powers its facilities in island mode, allowing the plants to operate independently of the grid