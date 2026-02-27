Logo
Venture Global signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Korea's Hanwha Aerospace
Venture Global signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Korea's Hanwha Aerospace

FILE PHOTO: Hanwha Aerospace logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Feb 2026 08:16AM
Feb 26 : U.S.-based LNG company Venture Global said on Thursday it had signed a 20-year sales and purchase agreement with Korea's Hanwha Aerospace for 1.5 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas starting in 2030.

The agreement brings Venture Global's total long-term contracted portfolio to more than 46 million tons per annum, the company said in a press release.

In late November, Venture Global signed a separate 20-year agreement to supply Japan’s top city gas provider Tokyo Gas with 1 million metric tons per annum of LNG beginning in 2030.

Venture Global is the second-largest LNG exporter in the U.S., the leading nation for LNG exports.

Source: Reuters
