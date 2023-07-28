Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Verisign posts higher revenue on demand for domain-name registry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Verisign posts higher revenue on demand for domain-name registry

28 Jul 2023 05:20AM (Updated: 28 Jul 2023 05:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Internet services firm Verisign reported higher second-quarter revenue on Thursday (Jul 27) on steady demand for its domain-name registry services and increasing reliance on internet infrastructure.

Increasing digitization and a move to online business models have deepened companies' dependence on cloud services, pushing them to adopt e-commerce and web technologies.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of US$372 million, compared with US$351.9 million a year ago.

Verisign posted a profit of US$1.79 per share in the April-June period, higher than US$1.54 per share in year-ago period.

The core business of the company, which reserves names that identify a website, is operating the domain-name registries for the internet's two most important domains - .com and .net.

It also operates two of the web's 13 root servers at the top of the hierarchical domain-name system, crucial for most of the internet's smooth functioning.

The renewal rate for its .com and .net domains fell to 75.5 per cent, compared with 75.9 per cent a year earlier. Meanwhile, it processed 174.4 million domain-name registrations, compared with 174.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Verisign's shares were down about 2 per cent after the bell.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.