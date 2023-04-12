Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Veritas, Carlyle end talks on Cotiviti stake sale - source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Veritas, Carlyle end talks on Cotiviti stake sale - source

Veritas, Carlyle end talks on Cotiviti stake sale - source

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

12 Apr 2023 08:05AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 08:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Veritas Capital ended talks with Carlyle Group Inc to buy a 50 per cent stake in private healthcare technology firm Cotiviti Inc on valuation grounds, a source familiar with the matter said.

Carlyle wasn't ready to stick to the valuation that had previously been discussed in the current market conditions and submitted a revised bid in recent days, which Veritas rejected, the source said.

In February, Reuters reported that Carlyle was in talks to buy a portion of Cotiviti from Veritas Capital at a valuation of around $15 billion.

Cotiviti, which went public in 2016, was acquired by Veritas in 2018 in a take-private deal valued at $4.9 billion, as the private equity firm looked to expand its Verscend healthcare IT business.

Carlyle declined to comment. Veritas and Cotiviti did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.