Verizon, AT&T to extend some 5G safeguards past July, allow full use

WASHINGTON : Four major U.S. wireless carriers said late on Friday they had agreed to some voluntary commitments to address lingering aviation safety concerns and allow full use of the C-Band wireless spectrum for 5G use.

"These voluntary commitments will support full-power deployments across C-Band, and are crafted to minimize the operational impact on our C-Band operations," said the letter from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile US and USCellular filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and seen by Reuters.