Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Verizon, AT&T to extend some 5G safeguards past July, allow full use
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Verizon, AT&T to extend some 5G safeguards past July, allow full use

Verizon, AT&T to extend some 5G safeguards past July, allow full use
FILE PHOTO: People visit the Verizon stand at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Verizon, AT&T to extend some 5G safeguards past July, allow full use
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures with laptops and smartphones are seen in front of displayed AT&T logo, in this illustration taken December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
01 Apr 2023 05:54AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2023 05:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Four major U.S. wireless carriers said late on Friday they had agreed to some voluntary commitments to address lingering aviation safety concerns and allow full use of the C-Band wireless spectrum for 5G use.

"These voluntary commitments will support full-power deployments across C-Band, and are crafted to minimize the operational impact on our C-Band operations," said the letter from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile US and USCellular filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and seen by Reuters.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.