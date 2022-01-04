Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Verizon to delay 5G deployment two weeks, averting aviation safety standoff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Verizon to delay 5G deployment two weeks, averting aviation safety standoff

Verizon to delay 5G deployment two weeks, averting aviation safety standoff

FILE PHOTO: A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, U.S. December 3, 2019. REUTERS/George Frey

04 Jan 2022 10:04AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 09:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Verizon Communications said late on Monday it had agreed to a two-week delay in deploying C-Band wireless spectrum, averting an aviation safety standoff that threatened to disrupt flights starting this week.

"We've agreed to two-week delay which promises the certainty of bringing this nation our game-changing 5G network in January," Verizon said after intensive talks with the Federal Aviation Administration and other government officials. The White House, airlines and aviation unions had pushed Verizon to delay its planned Wednesday rollout.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us