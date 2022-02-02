Verizon plans to turn on around 2,000 5G towers in February -sources

WASHINGTON : Verizon Communications Inc plans to turn on around 2,000 additional towers in February to expand 5G C-Band deployment after talks with U.S. regulators, sources said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it had agreed Verizon and AT&T could safely turn on more towers for C-Band 5G deployment. Verizon turned on about 5,100 towers in January and will be able to deploy about another 2,000 in February, the sources said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)