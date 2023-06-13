Verizon searching for new finance chief and potential CEO successor: WSJ

Verizon Communications is searching for a new finance chief and looking for potential candidates to later succeed CEO Hans Vestberg, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday (Jun 12) citing people familiar with the matter.

The company had reshuffled its senior leadership roles in March and appointed Tony Skiadas to replace former Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis while naming Sowmyanarayan Sampath as the CEO of Verizon Consumer Group.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Currently Vestberg, who is also the telecom giant's chairman, is actively involved in the CFO search along with members of the board, with multiple candidates still under consideration, the report said.

The company is working with executive recruiting and advisory firm Spencer Stuart, the report added.