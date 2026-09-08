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Verizon signs optical fiber deal with Corning to expand broadband, support AI growth
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Verizon signs optical fiber deal with Corning to expand broadband, support AI growth

Verizon signs optical fiber deal with Corning to expand broadband, support AI growth

FILE PHOTO: A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, U.S. December 3, 2019. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo

08 Sep 2026 11:12PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2026 01:28AM)
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Sept 8 : Verizon said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with specialty glass maker Corning for high-density optical fiber, as the telecom company ramps up broadband expansion and reinforces network infrastructure to support AI workloads.

The multi-billion-dollar deal builds on the three-decade partnership between the two companies. Its financial terms were not disclosed.

As part of the agreement, Corning will supply more than 80 million miles of high-density optical fiber and connectivity solutions between 2027 and 2032.

The fiber deployment, according to Verizon, will speed up broadband expansion for homes and businesses and bolster the high-capacity, low-latency infrastructure required by AI hyperscalers.

Source: Reuters
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