Verizon signs optical fiber deal with Corning to expand broadband, support AI growth

Sept 8 : Verizon said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with specialty glass maker Corning for high-density optical fiber, as the telecom company ramps up broadband expansion and reinforces network infrastructure to support AI workloads.

The multi-billion-dollar deal builds on the three-decade partnership between the two companies. Its financial terms were not disclosed.

As part of the agreement, Corning will supply more than 80 million miles of high-density optical fiber and connectivity solutions between 2027 and 2032.

The fiber deployment, according to Verizon, will speed up broadband expansion for homes and businesses and bolster the high-capacity, low-latency infrastructure required by AI hyperscalers.