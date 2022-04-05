Logo
Verizon unit TracFone to pay US$13.4 million to settle false claims allegations, US DOJ says
05 Apr 2022 04:28AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 04:31AM)
TracFone Wireless Inc has agreed to pay US$13.4 million to settle false claims allegations in connection with the Federal Communications Commission's Lifeline Program, the US Justice Department said on Monday.

The settlement is for resolving allegations that TracFone, a Verizon Communications Inc unit, violated the False Claims Act by signing up more than 175,000 ineligible customers in connection with the FCC's Lifeline Program, the Justice Department said in a statement.

