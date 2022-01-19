Logo
Verizon will limit some 5G deployment near airports
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at a Verizon store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

19 Jan 2022 02:44AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 02:53AM)
WASHINGTON: Verizon Communications said Tuesday it would temporarily limit some 5G deployment around airports, in a move aimed at averting a major aviation safety crisis.

Verizon said it "voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports" but would still launch its 5G Ultra Wideband network Wednesday. The announcement follows AT&T's decision earlier Tuesday to halt some tower deployments near airports.

Airlines had warned without a delay near airports hundreds of daily flights or more could have been canceled or impacted.

Source: Reuters

