Verizon will limit some 5G deployment near airports

WASHINGTON: Verizon Communications said Tuesday it would temporarily limit some 5G deployment around airports, in a move aimed at averting a major aviation safety crisis.

Verizon said it "voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports" but would still launch its 5G Ultra Wideband network Wednesday. The announcement follows AT&T's decision earlier Tuesday to halt some tower deployments near airports.

Airlines had warned without a delay near airports hundreds of daily flights or more could have been canceled or impacted.