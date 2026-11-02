Versant's MS NOW brings streaming membership to Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV

Nov 2 : Versant's MS NOW said on Monday it was expanding its direct-to-consumer membership to connected TV platforms, letting members watch its live feed on a TV without a cable subscription for the first time, a day before the US midterm elections.

Here are more details:

• The live 24/7 feed is available starting Monday on Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV

• The membership costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 a year

• Members can also watch full episodes of all MS NOW programs on demand through the network's app on these platforms

• Viewers can access live TV coverage by signing up for the membership or signing in with a participating TV provider within the MS NOW app

• The company plans to add member-exclusive series, twice-daily live Q&As with its journalists and other live events and features to the connected TV experience in the first quarter of 2027