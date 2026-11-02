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Versant's MS NOW brings streaming membership to Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV
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Business

Versant's MS NOW brings streaming membership to Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV

Versant's MS NOW brings streaming membership to Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV

The MS NOW logo appears in this illustration taken August 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

02 Nov 2026 11:50PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2026 11:57PM)
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Nov 2 : Versant's MS NOW said on Monday it was expanding its direct-to-consumer membership to connected TV platforms, letting members watch its live feed on a TV without a cable subscription for the first time, a day before the US midterm elections.

Here are more details:

• The live 24/7 feed is available starting Monday on Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV

• The membership costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 a year

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• Members can also watch full episodes of all MS NOW programs on demand through the network's app on these platforms

• Viewers can access live TV coverage by signing up for the membership or signing in with a participating TV provider within the MS NOW app

• The company plans to add member-exclusive series, twice-daily live Q&As with its journalists and other live events and features to the connected TV experience in the first quarter of 2027

Source: Reuters
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