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Viasat, Space42 commit up to $1 billion to direct-to-device venture
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Business

Viasat, Space42 commit up to $1 billion to direct-to-device venture

14 Sep 2026 01:35PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2026 02:40PM)
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Sept 14 : California-based Viasat and UAE satellite operator Space42 said on Monday they had agreed to establish Equatys, a direct-to-device platform aimed at connecting smartphones and other devices to satellites.

The companies also committed up to $1 billion in equity to the venture, with each contributing an initial $400 million and Space42 expected to invest an additional $200 million in a future funding round.

Here are some details:

• Satellite communications firm Viasat is expected to be Equatys' primary technology contractor once the joint venture is formed.

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• The companies said Equatys will integrate satellite and terrestrial networks through a non-terrestrial network platform accessible via standard smartphones and other Internet-of-Things devices.

• The platform will enable mobile operators to provide voice, text and data services in areas with limited or no cellular coverage.

• Equatys will also operate a shared satellite and ground network for multiple telecom and satellite operators, and is likely to help lower costs, speed up deployment and expand coverage without requiring separate infrastructure.

• The venture is expected to be funded through a mix of founders' equity, third-party equity and debt.

• Space42 and Viasat unveiled the venture in March 2025 and began technical and commercial studies of shared non-terrestrial network infrastructure.

Source: Reuters
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