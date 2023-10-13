Video game maker CI Games shares down after reviews of 'Lords of the Fallen'

GDANSK : Shares in Polish video game producer CI Games were down nearly 13 per cent at the open on Friday, after falling almost 20 per cent on Thursday as reviews for the company's newest game "Lords of the Fallen" were released.

"Lords of the Fallen" PC version currently has an average rating of 76 points on the Metacritic 100-point scale based on 47 critical reviews, as the reviews say it is well-executed, but point to technical issues and mechanics that should be improved.

The PlayStation 5 version scored 73 points based on 25 reviews.

"Lords of the Fallen is a great soulslike, and its (...) new idea of swapping between two versions of the world (...) is an excellent twist to set it apart from the pack. That concept is unfortunately hamstrung by numerous, highly annoying technical issues and weak boss fights (...)," American video game and entertainment media website IGN said in a review.

The game release for PC and PlayStation 5 is set for Friday. The release on Xbox Series X|S will take place in the following days after a patch is launched.

Currently "Lords of the Fallen" is ranked third on the Steam global top sellers list, ahead of "Cyberpunk 2077" from Poland's biggest video game producer CD Projekt.

The price of the game in the standard version was set at $69.99, in the deluxe version at $79.99, and in the collector's version at $249.99.