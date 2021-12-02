Logo
Video platform Rumble to go public via US$2.1 billion SPAC deal
02 Dec 2021 10:44AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 10:40AM)
Canadian video platform Rumble Inc said on Wednesday it would go public by merging with blank-check firm CF Acquisition Corp VI at an initial enterprise value of US$2.1 billion.

The deal is expected to provide about US$400 million in proceeds to Rumble, the company said in a statement.

Upon the deal's closing, Rumble said founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski will retain voting control.

The combined company will be called Rumble and is expected to list on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

