Video platform Vimeo's CEO to step down
Video platform Vimeo's CEO to step down

06 Jul 2023 04:33AM
Video-hosting platform Vimeo said on Wednesday that its CEO Anjali Sud will leave the company next month to pursue other opportunities.

Sud, a former Amazon executive, who joined the company nine years ago as director of marketing, was at the helm of Vimeo for the past six years.

Board member Adam Gross, a former Salesforce and Dropbox executive, will take over as interim CEO, effective Sept. 1, while the company looks for a permanent replacement.

Vimeo, whose shares rose 1.5 per cent in extended trading, also reaffirmed its outlook for the second quarter and full-year 2023.

Source: Reuters

