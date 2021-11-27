Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

VietJet signs US$150 million aviation services deal with SR Technics
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

VietJet signs US$150 million aviation services deal with SR Technics

VietJet signs US$150 million aviation services deal with SR Technics

FILE PHOTO: An aircraft of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines taxis behind a Vietjet aircraft at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam December 23, 2020. Picture taken December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

27 Nov 2021 12:59AM (Updated: 27 Nov 2021 12:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnam's VietJet Aviation on Friday signed a US$150 million agreement with Switzerland's SR Technics Switzerland AG for the latter's aviation services, the airline said.

Under the agreement signed in Bern in the presence of Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc, SR Technics will provide technical services to VietJet's fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, it said in a statement.

SR Technics will also provide maintenance and training services and spare parts for the fleet, the budget airline added.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us