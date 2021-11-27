VietJet signs US$150 million aviation services deal with SR Technics

HANOI : Vietnam's VietJet Aviation on Friday signed a US$150 million agreement with Switzerland's SR Technics Switzerland AG for the latter's aviation services, the airline said.

Under the agreement signed in Bern in the presence of Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc, SR Technics will provide technical services to VietJet's fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, it said in a statement.

SR Technics will also provide maintenance and training services and spare parts for the fleet, the budget airline added.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu, Editing by Louise Heavens)