VietJet in talks to order about 100 Airbus jets, Bloomberg News reports

VietJet Aviation JSC is in talks to order around 100 more Airbus SE narrow-body jets, with a potential deal as early as next week's Paris Airshow, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The low-cost Vietnamese airline is looking to buy more of the A321neo model, according to the report.

VietJet, which will attend the air show in the French capital, said it could not confirm the report.

Airbus said it does not comment on discussions it may or may not have with customers, nor on speculative news reports.