Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

VietJet in talks to order about 100 Airbus jets, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

VietJet in talks to order about 100 Airbus jets, Bloomberg News reports

VietJet in talks to order about 100 Airbus jets, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A321neo aircraft is seen parked at the planemaker’s factory in Toulouse, France, March 25, 2025. REUTERS/Tim Hepher/File Photo

11 Jun 2025 04:15PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2025 04:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VietJet Aviation JSC is in talks to order around 100 more Airbus SE narrow-body jets, with a potential deal as early as next week's Paris Airshow, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The low-cost Vietnamese airline is looking to buy more of the A321neo model, according to the report.

VietJet, which will attend the air show in the French capital, said it could not confirm the report.

Airbus said it does not comment on discussions it may or may not have with customers, nor on speculative news reports.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement