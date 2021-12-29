Logo
Vietnam 2021 exports up 19per cent, industrial output up 4.8per cent
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Hai Phong city, Vietnam July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

29 Dec 2021 10:44AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 10:39AM)
HANOI : Vietnam's exports in 2021 are expected to show a 19.0per cent rise to US$336.25 billion, government data released on Wednesday showed.

The country's imports likely increased 26.5per cent to US$332.25 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$4 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said.

The GSO traditionally releases data before the end of the reporting period and its trade data is often subject to significant revision.

Exports in December rose 24.8per cent from a year earlier to US$34.52 billion, while imports were up 14.6per cent to US$31.98 billion, translating into a trade surplus of US$2.54 billion, the GSO said.

The country's industrial production output this year rose 4.8per cent, while its consumer prices rose 1.84per cent, according to the GSO.

(Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

