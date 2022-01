HANOI : Vietnam's total exports rose 19per cent last year to US$336.31 billion, government's customs data released on Thursday showed.

Imports in the year rose 26.5per cent to US$332.23 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$4.08 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

The country's exports in December increased 8.5per cent from November to US$34.59 billion, while imports were up 3.1per cent to US$31.62 billion, the department said.

(Editing by Martin Petty)