Vietnam 2021 FDI inflows dip 1.2per cent to US$19.74 billion -statistics office
FILE PHOTO: Women work at Hung Viet garment export factory in Hung Yen province, Vietnam December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

29 Dec 2021 10:24AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 10:23AM)
HANOI : Vietnam received US$19.74 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2021, down 1.2per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with investment from foreign firms account for about 70per cent of the Southeast Asian country's exports.

FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements — rose 9.2per cent from a year earlier to US$31.15 billion, the government said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

