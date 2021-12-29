Vietnam 2021 FDI inflows dip 1.2per cent to US$19.74 billion -statistics office

HANOI : Vietnam received US$19.74 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2021, down 1.2per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with investment from foreign firms account for about 70per cent of the Southeast Asian country's exports.

FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements — rose 9.2per cent from a year earlier to US$31.15 billion, the government said in a statement.

