HANOI: Vietnam reported its gross domestic product grew 2.58 per cent in 2021, slowing from a 2.91 per cent expansion in 2020, government data released on Wednesday (Dec 29) showed.

The country recorded GDP growth of 5.22 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, rebounding from a contraction of 6.02 per cent in the third quarter, the General Statistics Office said.