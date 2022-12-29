Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02%, fastest since 1997
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02%, fastest since 1997

Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02%, fastest since 1997

FILE PHOTO: A woman sells vegetables at a market in Hanoi, Vietnam January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

29 Dec 2022 10:17AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 10:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI :Vietnam's gross domestic product grew 8.02 per cent in 2022, the fastest pace annually since 1997, backed by strong domestic retail sales and exports.

The reading is higher than an official growth target of 6.0 per cent-6.5 per cent and growth last year of just 2.58 per cent, when COVID-19 lockdowns left a dent on the economy and impacted factory activity.

The high annual growth number comes despite fears of a global recession and its impact on demand for exports from Vietnam, a key manufacturer of goods like textiles, footwear and electronics for big-name international brands.

"The economic performance is worth noting amid global economic and political uncertainty and challenges," the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

GDP growth in the fourth quarter was 5.92 per cent, slowing from a growth of 13.71 per cent in the third quarter, the GSO said.

Exports in 2022 were up 10.6 per cent to $371.85 billion, while retail sales rose 19.8 per cent, the GSO said.

Consumer prices in December rose 4.55 per cent from a year earlier, it added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.