HANOI : The Vietnam central bank's monetary policies in 2022 will aim to keep inflation under control, while supporting the country's economic recovery, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement on Tuesday.

The central bank also said total lending in Vietnam as of Dec 22 rose 12.68per cent from the end of 2020, while deputy central bank governor Dao Minh Tu said inflation this year would be well below the targeted 4per cent.

