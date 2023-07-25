Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam aims to raise annual raw rare earths output to 2 million t/yr by 2030
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam aims to raise annual raw rare earths output to 2 million t/yr by 2030

Vietnam aims to raise annual raw rare earths output to 2 million t/yr by 2030

FILE PHOTO: O Quy Ho pass is seen in Vietnam's northern Lai Chau province, October 18, 2015. O Quy Ho is one of four passes in Vietnam connecting Lao Cai province to Lai Chau province. REUTERS/Kham

25 Jul 2023 11:44AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnam aims to raise its rare earths production to 2.02 million tonnes of unprocessed minerals a year by 2030, according to a government plan reviewed by Reuters, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to tap one of the world's largest reserves of key industrial metals.

The rare earths will be extracted from nine mines in the northern provinces of Lai Chau, Lao Cai and Yen Bai, according to the plan signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 18.

Rare earths are a group of elements that have applications in electronics manufacturing and batteries, making them important for the global transition towards cleaner sources of energy and in defence.

Vietnam has the world's second-largest reserves of rare earths - an estimated 22 million tonnes - second only to China, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The country's rare earths production jumped to 4,300 tonnes last year from 400 tonnes in 2021, the USGS said.

According to the government plan, Vietnam will develop 3 to 4 new mines after 2030, aiming to raise its raw rare earths output to 2.11 million tonnes by 2050.

Apart from mining, the country said it will also seek to invest in rare earth mining facilities, with a target of annually producing 20,000-60,000 tonnes of rare-earth oxides (REO) by 2030.

The plan aims to raise the annual REO output to 40,000-80,000 tonnes by 2050.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.