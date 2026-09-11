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Vietnam Airlines places provisional order with Airbus for five Airbus A350-900s
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Vietnam Airlines places provisional order with Airbus for five Airbus A350-900s

Vietnam Airlines places provisional order with Airbus for five Airbus A350-900s
French President Emmanuel Macron and Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam witness a signing ceremony between Airbus Executive Vice President International Wouter van Wersch and Vietnam Airlines President and CEO Le Hong Ha at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 September 2026. YOAN VALAT/Pool via REUTERS
Vietnam Airlines places provisional order with Airbus for five Airbus A350-900s
French President Emmanuel Macron and Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam witness a signing ceremony between Airbus Executive Vice President International Wouter van Wersch, Vietravel Airlines Board Chairman Do Vinh Quang and T&T Group Executive President Do Quang Hien at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 September 2026. YOAN VALAT/Pool via REUTERS
Vietnam Airlines places provisional order with Airbus for five Airbus A350-900s
French President Emmanuel Macron and Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam witness a signing ceremony between Airbus Executive Vice President International Wouter van Wersch], Vietravel Airlines Board Chairman Do Vinh Quang and T&T Group Executive President Do Quang Hien at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 September 2026. YOAN VALAT/Pool via REUTERS
11 Sep 2026 11:14AM
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Sept 10 : Vietnam Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus to buy five A350-900 jets, the carrier said on Friday, confirming earlier Reuters reports.

The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2033 and 2034, Vietnam's flag carrier said in a statement. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

"Vietnam Airlines has identified the acquisition of 30 widebody aircraft beyond 2030 as a strategic priority in its fleet development plan," it said.

The agreement was among several deals signed between Vietnam and France during Vietnamese leader To Lam's visit to Paris for the International Space Summit.

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"We believe that the A350-900, with its long-haul capabilities and operational efficiency, can support Vietnam Airlines' plans to expand its international network in the years ahead," Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus executive vice president of sales for commercial aircraft, said in the statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France and Vietnam were also close to completing a deal for three NH90 helicopters from Airbus Helicopters.

Other agreements signed during Lam's visit included a letter of intent between Vietravel Airlines and Airbus for the purchase of 20 A220 aircraft and 30 A321 jets, with deliveries expected to begin in 2029, the Vietnamese government said.

Source: Reuters
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