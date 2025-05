HANOI : Flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has received shareholder approval to increase its charter capital by 9 trillion dong ($347.10 million) for a long-term plan that included new planes purchases, the official Vietnam News Agency reported on Thursday.

At an extraordinary meeting, shareholders approved the airline's plan to buy 50 narrow-body planes, which can be either Airbus A320 Neo or Boeing B737-Max, the report said.

($1 = 25,929.0000 dong)