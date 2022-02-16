Vietnam apparel exports seen rising 7.4 per cent this year to US$43.5 billion

HANOI: Vietnam's apparel exports are expected to jump 7.4 per cent this year to US$43.5 billion as factories keep up production despite surging coronavirus infections, the country's textile and garment association told Reuters.

Among the world's largest manufacturers for brands like Nike, Zara, and H&M, Vietnam has recently lifted most of its COVID-19 curbs, which last year disrupted production and hobbled global supply chains.

"The pandemic will have a milder impact on Vietnam's garment and textile industry this year thanks to a high vaccination rate," Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association vice-chairman, Truong Van Cam, said in an interview this week.

Daily coronavirus infections in the Southeast Asian country reached a record high of 31,800 on Tuesday (Feb 15) but businesses and experts said the risk of repeating last year's lockdowns is lower now that millions of factory workers have been vaccinated and with the Omicron variant appearing to be less severe.