HANOI : Vietnam will auction 100 million litres of gasoline from national reserves amid a supply shortage, state media reported on Tuesday.

The auction of the RON92 gasoline will take place later this month, at a starting price of 14,058 dong ($0.6163) per litre, Dau Tu newspaper reported, citing the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

($1 = 22,810 dong)

(Editing by Martin Petty)