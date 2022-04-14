Logo
Vietnam to cap public debt at 60% of GDP through 2030: Government
14 Apr 2022 11:11PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 11:45PM)
HANOI: Vietnam will cap public debt at 60 per cent of its gross domestic product through 2030, the government said on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country will consider issuing sovereign bonds to compensate for the budget deficit, restructure government debt and to fund development projects when conditions are favourable, the government said in a statement.

Vietnam's public debt-to-GDP ratio was 43.7 per cent at the end of last year.

Its investment minister in November said the country was considering raising the ceiling on its public debt from the current level of 60 per cent of GDP to shore up an economy hit by the coronavirus.

Source: Reuters

