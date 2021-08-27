Logo
Vietnam central bank to cut reserve interest rates from Sep 1 -state media
Business

FILE PHOTO: The State Bank of Vietnam building is seen in Hanoi, Vietnam September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

27 Aug 2021 04:24PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 04:19PM)
HANOI : Vietnam's central bank will cut the interest rate it pays on non-compulsory USD-denominated reserves held at banks to 0per cent from 0.05per cent a year from September, state media reported on Friday.

The rate the central bank pays for all dong-denominated compulsory deposits held by banks will be cut to 0.5per cent from next month, the official Vietnam News Agency said, from the current range of 0.5per cent-0.8per cent.

The rate it pays for compulsory USD-denominated reserves will remain at 0per cent, according to the report, which cited a central bank document.

The central bank last cut its reserve interest rates in August last year to help prop up the country's virus-hit economy.

(Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

