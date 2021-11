HANOI : Vietnam's inflation can be kept below 4per cent this year, in line with a target set earlier by the National Assembly, the country's lawmaking body, its central bank governor said on Friday.

"However, the country is facing upward pressure on inflation in 2022 on external factors as Vietnam is an open economy," Nguyen Thi Hong told lawmakers at a meeting in Hanoi.

