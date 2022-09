HANOI : The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said on Tuesday it had adjusted a limit on credit growth for 2022 for some banks, based on their latest operational results, market developments and proposals.

The central bank has notified those banks, it said in a statement, but did not say which ones. It said credit growth was at 9.91 per cent against end-2021 and the SBV is targeting 14 per cent credit growth for 2022.