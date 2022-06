HANOI : Bank lending in Vietnam as of June 9 rose 8.15 per cent from the end of last year, the State Bank of Vietnam said on Wednesday.

The new loans had been funnelled into manufacturing and business projects to support post-pandemic economic recovery, the central bank said in a statement.

For the rest of the year, the central bank will "pursue a flexible monetary policy to keep inflation under control and ensure macroeconomic stability," it said.