Vietnam credit in high-risk sectors under control - central bank

HANOI : Borrowing in Vietnam's high-risk sectors remains under control, deputy governor of the central bank, Dao Minh Tu, said on Wednesday.

Credit growth, which as of June 15 was seen at 3.36 per cent against the end of 2022, is not as high as expected and increasing it remains a main goal, Tu said.

Corporate bond and stock markets in the Southeast Asian country are facing difficulties, he said.

Inflation remains under 4 per cent and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) continues to buy foreign currency to strengthen its own reserves, he added.

SBV last week delivered its fourth interest rate cut this year in an effort to boost growth as the manufacturing-led economy weakens amid softening global demand.