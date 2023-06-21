Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam credit in high-risk sectors under control - central bank
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam credit in high-risk sectors under control - central bank

Vietnam credit in high-risk sectors under control - central bank

FILE PHOTO: People go past the State Bank building, near the offices of Vietcombank and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, in central Hanoi, Vietnam November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

21 Jun 2023 11:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Borrowing in Vietnam's high-risk sectors remains under control, deputy governor of the central bank, Dao Minh Tu, said on Wednesday.

Credit growth, which as of June 15 was seen at 3.36 per cent against the end of 2022, is not as high as expected and increasing it remains a main goal, Tu said.

Corporate bond and stock markets in the Southeast Asian country are facing difficulties, he said.

Inflation remains under 4 per cent and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) continues to buy foreign currency to strengthen its own reserves, he added.

SBV last week delivered its fourth interest rate cut this year in an effort to boost growth as the manufacturing-led economy weakens amid softening global demand.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.